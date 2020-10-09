Avis Judith EisendrathFox Point - (Nee Wallack) passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on February 12, 1947 to Isobel (nee Cromie) and Nathan Wallack. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Gordon; children Scot (Deborah), Amy, and David Eisendrath; grandchildren Sarah and Danny; brother Michael Wallack; and many other relatives and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, other family members, and her beloved dog Willy.Avis dedicated her life to caring for others. Beginning with her post-college career as a special education teacher in Chicago, she then took time to be an at-home-mom for her three kids. They never took for granted her constant presence at school functions, sporting events, and time she spent getting to know all of their friends. Avis volunteered at her kids' schools whenever needed, with a focus on teaching English as a second language to foreign students.After her kids were off to college, Avis pursued her Master's degree in Educational Psychology and volunteered at the Milw. Spectrum School, mentoring at-risk teenagers. She balanced all of this with caring for her Mother, Father, and beloved Aunts Fay and Louise through extended illness at the end of their lives.Most recently, Avis took great pleasure in planning and planting a colorful summer garden along her driveway, and enjoyed sitting outside on warm summer days with her family, admiring the blossoms and butterflies.Private graveside services were held at Second Home Cemetery in Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin (11020 West Plank Court, Suite 200, Wauwatosa, WI 53226) or any charity of donor's choice appreciated.