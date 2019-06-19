Services
B. Audrey Notice
Dziatkiewicz, Audrey B. (Nee Rogowski) Joined her beloved husband Edward on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving mother of the late Charles Dziatkiewicz, Mary Beth (Gary) Scalf, Ann Rademacher and the late Lee Dziatkiewicz. Grandmother of Samantha (Kyle) Rice, David (Liz) Scalf, Liza (Justin) Bashaw, Andrew Scalf, Ryan (Andrea Peters) Dziatkiewicz, John (Chessa Patrow) Rademacher, Christopher Rademacher, Adam and Darion Dziatkiewicz. As an only child, Audrey is further survived by her cousins, who were like brothers and sisters, Dee (Bob) Hansen, Jerry (Pepper) Davis, Tom Davis and Mary Christine Baker. Audrey was close to her former daughter in law Karen Dziatkiewicz and close friend Judy Rogers. Also loved by 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation at Clement Manor Chapel 3939 S. 92nd St, Greenfield, on Saturday June 22, from 9:30-10:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Audrey's name may be made to . Audrey graduated from St. Marys Academy, attended business school in Milwaukee and worked for American Motors as an executive secretary, retiring from Chrysler as a merchandiser. Audrey was a great cook and always welcomed family get togethers. She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. The family would like to express our gratitude to Claire Suites and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care. "You will always be loved, remembered and missed"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
