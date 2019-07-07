|
Osenga "Smith", Rose B. (Nee Kisser) Passed away July 2, 2019, age 96 years. Dear mother of Sandra (Larry) Weber, Charles (the late Geri) Smith and Larry (Kazuko) Smith. Rose is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday July 11 from 11 AM - 1 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1987 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, with Funeral Service at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. To receive this obit / directions, text 1851298 to (414) 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019