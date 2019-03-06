|
Haig, Babian "Bob" Artin Of Milwaukee, Wis., died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 4, 2019, at the age of 104. His life was a remarkable journey from war-torn Armenia to America, where he raised a beloved family and prospered, becoming a renowned portrait photographer. He was born in Hadjin, Armenia on Aug, 1, 1914. His parents were killed during the Armenian genocide that began in 1915. He and his sister, Alice, escaped the country. He went to live with an uncle in Constantinople, then moved to Marseilles, France, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. At age 9, in January 1924, he immigrated to America through Ellis Island. A cousin owned a photography studio in New York, and he began his study of photography, which became his life's work. He moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for Underwood and Underwood and was a White House photographer, making a portrait of President Franklin Roosevelt. In Washington, he met his future wife, Caroline (Nee Dross), and they had their first two daughters. The couple later moved to Dallas, where two more daughters were born. In 1953, the family arrived in Milwaukee where he would open B. Artin Haig Studios. Over the years, he made portraits of innumerable civic, religious and industry leaders, as well as many families and weddings. It was common for people to approach him at events and thank him for capturing the special moment of their lives. His nickname was "Honey" because years ago one of his granddaughters heard her grandmother only call him that and it stuck. His first wife died in 1977 and Bob married Dolores (Nee Keske). The couple lived on Milwaukee's North Shore before moving into St. John's on the Lake in 2001. Dolores preceded Bob in death in 2015. His sister, Alice Janian, died in 2012 in California. Bob was very active at St. John's, regularly attending services in the chapel, entertaining family and friends and joining in social activities. He was an impeccable dresser which continued until his death. Bob was a longtime member of Christ Church in Whitefish Bay and was deeply involved in Easter Seals and was a major donor. Bob was a member of Rotary Club beginning in 1947 and had near-perfect attendance at meetings. He was involved with several colleges in Milwaukee and a scholarship was given in his name at Cardinal Stritch College. He received numerous awards for photography. Donations in Bob's name can be made to Easter Seals, St. John's and Rotary. Funeral services will be at 10:00AM on Saturday, March 9, in the chapel at St. John's on the Lake, 1840 N Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. A reception will follow in the gallery at St. John's. He is survived by four daughters, Caroline Case, Dolores (and Norm) Mishelow, Raquel (and Tom) Gutherie and Artyn (and Max) Gardner, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019