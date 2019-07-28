Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Barb Trombetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barb H. Trombetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barb H. Trombetta Notice
Trombetta, Barb H. (Nee Borchert) Found peace on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving mom of Sarah (Daniel) Schindler, Heidi Trombetta (Erich), Robin Trombetta (Andy) and "adopted" daughter Jenny Juris. Proud grandma of Brody, Tristan, Scarlett, and Relena. Caring sister of Charlotte and John. Also survived by a niece, other relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:30PM-5:30PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005), with a memorial service to follow at 5:30PM. . For obit/directions text 1853112 to 414-301-6422

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barb's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline