Trombetta, Barb H. (Nee Borchert) Found peace on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving mom of Sarah (Daniel) Schindler, Heidi Trombetta (Erich), Robin Trombetta (Andy) and "adopted" daughter Jenny Juris. Proud grandma of Brody, Tristan, Scarlett, and Relena. Caring sister of Charlotte and John. Also survived by a niece, other relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:30PM-5:30PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005), with a memorial service to follow at 5:30PM. . For obit/directions text 1853112 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019