Antrim , Barbara A. (Nee DuAmarell) died peacefully January 26, 2019 at the age of 83 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Roland Antrim for 63 years; Cherished mother of Jeannette (Dave) Wade and John (Cynthia) Antrim; Proud grandma of Jessica, Shelle, Jaclynn (Ryan) Pinkowski and James Antrim; Great grandma "Gigi" to Chloe and Raven Stenzel; Loving sister to Bruce and Wes (Carlene) DuAmerall. She loved the Lord and unselfishly served Him through helping others. Private family gathering for a prayer service will be held February 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Milwaukee Rescue Mission or Young Lives in honor of her love for giving and touching lives, please make checks payable to Milwaukee Rescue Mission or Young Lives and mail in care of Barbara Antrim Memorial 4911 West Good Hope Milwaukee, WI 53223.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019