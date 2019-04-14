|
Branston , Barbara A. (Nee Gleason, Formerly Kraemer). Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of Robert F. Branston. Loving mother of Kim (Jim) Winning, Kevin (Linda) Kraemer and Keith Kraemer. Dear stepmother of Lisa (Jimmy) Magnin, Jenny (Robert) Boden and Amy (Jake) Schlueter. Barbara is also loved and will be missed by 19 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Barbara was an avid traveler and worked for many years as a travel Agent. She had a very gentle way about her, was very caring, a good listener and rarely complained. Barb's love for the Lord was evident in everything she did. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, was an active member in the church and a faithful supporter of the unborn. There will be a time of gathering on Saturday April 27, from 10:00 AM, until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM at CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1750 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Lutheran Church appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1841589 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019