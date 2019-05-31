|
Ekins, Barbara A. Barbara A. Ekins (Nee Tandberg), 73, born on July 25, 1945, to Alvin and Thora Tandberg, entered eternal life on May 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Barb was preceded in death by her son Michael (Laura) Hogan. She is the beloved wife of John, a loving mother to Patrick (Lori) Hogan, Colleen (Troy) Hausser and Erin Helmink. Caring stepmother to Phil (Gretchen) Ekins and Emma (Steve) Kogan. Amazing sister to Susan (John) Kastner and Mary Tandberg. Stepsister to Ted, Jeff, Jim and Cathy Loiselle. She was Grammy to 15 outstanding and talented grandchildren, the best aunt ever to numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the father of her children, Kenneth R. Hogan. Barb attended Divine Savior Holy Angels High School and continued her education at Mount Mary University, graduating in 1967 with a degree in Social Work. She spent many years volunteering in her field of study and then later retired in 2006 after a 10+ year career with Blue Cross Blue Shield United of Wisconsin. She enjoyed red roses, cardinals, her grandchildren, musicals, watching sports, chocolate, sewing, family get-togethers, reading, and was a Canasta shark. She was a second mom to so many who were instrumental in her life, earning her the names Safari Barb and Ma Hogan. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2pm with a church service to follow at 3pm. Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33402 Highway GE, Dousman, WI 53118. A Celebration of Life immediately following the church service will take place at The Broadlands Golf Club, 18 Augusta Way, North Prairie, WI 53153. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Barb's name to the . For those wishing to sign the on-line guest registry or get further information, please go to: www.thelenfh.com or call 262-392-4251. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2019