Barbara A. HeilMequon - Passed away peacefully in Mequon, WI on May 16, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and the late Marian Patsches and loving sister of the late Albert Jr. (the late Dorothy) Patsches. Barbara is survived by the joy of her life, her children Joseph (Kelley) Heil, Jr. of River Hills, WI, Jennifer (Peter) Heil Buffett of New York, Christine (Jim) Heil Prebil of Sonoma, CA and Jeffrey Heil of Milwaukee. Proud grandma of Lauren and Claire Heil. Dear aunt of Michael Patsches, Mark (Denise) Patsches and Thomas (Diane) Patsches. Special thank you to JoDee Kuhl for her friendship and devotion to our family.Barbara earned her Masters Degree in Education Administration from Cardinal Stritch College.Barbara loved reading, writing, politics, the change of seasons and a good movie. Her most treasured pastime was spending time with her family. She was courageous, an eternal optimist and a loyal friend. She will be missed by all that knew her.A private prayer service and cremation were held.