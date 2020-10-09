Barbara A. KlingWest Allis - Left peacefully and gracefully with a legacy of love in the early morning of Thur., Oct. 8, 2020, at the age of 60. Loving wife of Brian A. for 38 years. Cherished mother of Betsy (Tim Sheehan) Kling, and Benjamin (Jessica Schmidt) Kling. Beloved sister of Marie (Tim) Reuter, and Debbie (Bob) Prott. She is further survived by sister-in-law Maureen, brother-in-law Gary, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and Cous-Cous, her beloved Cat. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Norm and Celeste. Barb worked at Clement Manor Nursing Home for 40 years. Visitation will be held on Wed., Oct 14th from 3:00PM until the time of the 5:30PM Sharing of Memories, followed by the 6:00PM Funeral Service at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place privately. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, (PanCan) would be appreciated. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.