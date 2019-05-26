Resources
Kucej, Barbara A. April 24, 1938 - April 15, 2019 A good and faithful servant and true gem of a friend to all who knew her, Barb passed away from ovarian cancer after an extremely courageous fight over the past five years. Her family and friends knew her to be kind and generous beyond compare, with a lifelong focus of making the lives of others better. Barb and her late husband, Frank, proudly owned and operated Bel-Aire Flowers from 1964-1998. There was a small memorial gathering on April 19 with her new friends at Phoenix Senior Living in Milton GA where she has lived for the past two years. The family is planning on a funeral mass and celebration of Barb's life at St Matthias Catholic Parish on July 2, 2019. Details to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
