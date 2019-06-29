|
Kucej, Barbara A. April 24, 1938 - April 15, 2019 A good and faithful servant and true gem of a friend to all who knew her, Barb passed away from ovarian cancer in Milton GA with her kids at her side after an extremely courageous fight. Barbara was born to Charles and Marie Fennig of West Allis. She was the youngest sibling of the late Caroline O'Reilly (the late Bernie), the late Daniel Fennig (Dorothy), Ted Fennig (Cassie), and Oliver Fennig (the late Agnes). Her family and friends knew her to be kind and generous beyond compare, with a lifelong focus of making the lives of others better. She was quick to make friends wherever she went, and lived her faith to the end. Barb and her late husband, Frank, proudly owned and operated Bel-Aire Flowers from 1964-1998, where they made countless friends and satisfied clients. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Kucej. She is survived by her three children, Michael (Karine) of Syracuse UT, Charles (Jennifer) of Franklin WI, and Anne von Bereghy (Erich) of Milton GA. Barb had nine loving grandchildren, Stephanie, Mackenzie, Rebecca, Madeline, Mace, Victoria, Daniel, Cy, and Gabrielle, as well as dozens of cherished Godchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Jul 2 from 9:30 - 10:45 at St Matthias Catholic Parish, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 and lunch afterward.
