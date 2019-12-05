Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Columbus - (nee Stellmacher) Born to Eternal Life December 4, 2019, age 84 years. Loving mother of Catherine (Terry) Mickelson, Deborah Pearson, Randall Maas, Jamie (Sharon) Tabbert, Douglas Maas, Rick Maas, Patricia (Robert) Huffman, James (Dawn) Maas, Todd (Michelle) Stellmacher, Timothy Maas, Constance Franzen, Jessica Mueller, Michelle (Jerrod) Hoeppner and Michael (Kimberly) Maas.

Sister of Arland Jr. (Geraldine) Stellmacher and Duwayne (Marno) Stellmacher. Preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, a son, sister and brother. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, December 14th at the Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to the family appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
