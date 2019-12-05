|
|
Barbara A. Maas
Columbus - (nee Stellmacher) Born to Eternal Life December 4, 2019, age 84 years. Loving mother of Catherine (Terry) Mickelson, Deborah Pearson, Randall Maas, Jamie (Sharon) Tabbert, Douglas Maas, Rick Maas, Patricia (Robert) Huffman, James (Dawn) Maas, Todd (Michelle) Stellmacher, Timothy Maas, Constance Franzen, Jessica Mueller, Michelle (Jerrod) Hoeppner and Michael (Kimberly) Maas.
Sister of Arland Jr. (Geraldine) Stellmacher and Duwayne (Marno) Stellmacher. Preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, a son, sister and brother. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, December 14th at the Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019