Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Strait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Strait

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Strait Notice
Barbara A. Strait

(Nee Bessert) Passed away Sept. 19, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald Strait. Dear mother of Kevin (Donna) and Keith (Stacy). Loving grandmother of Joshua, Samuel and Jeffery. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday September 23, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, with Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park Tuesday 10 AM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline