Barbara A. Strait
(Nee Bessert) Passed away Sept. 19, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald Strait. Dear mother of Kevin (Donna) and Keith (Stacy). Loving grandmother of Joshua, Samuel and Jeffery. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday September 23, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, with Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park Tuesday 10 AM.
