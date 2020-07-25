1/
Barbara A. (Neuwirth) Wangard
1939 - 2020
Barbara A. Wangard (nee Neuwirth)

Wauwatosa - Barbara A.Wangard (nee Neuwirth) of Wauwatosa passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 17, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI to David and Edna (Roth) Neuwirth. She married the love of her life Russell John Wangard on April 22, 1960, at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Russell; her children, Craig (Dawn), Kevin (Jana) and Michelle (Juan) Velasquez; her grandchildren, Dylan, Alexis, Elena AnnMarie and Ryan Russell; other family and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents David and Edna.

With the current COVID19 pandemic the family will hold a Celebration of Life for Barb at a later date. Memorial contributions in Barb's name can be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to share a story and sign the on-line guest registry may go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Wangard family. 262-392-4251




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
