Barbara A. "Barb" Wegner

Barbara A. "Barb" Wegner Notice
Wegner, Barbara "Barb" A. Barbara "Barb" A. Wegner, 82, of Cudahy, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House. She was born on March 23, 1936 to the late Lawrence and Norma (Scheunemann) Wegner in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. Barb attended Carthage College in Carthage, IL, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. She was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota Sorority at Carthage. Barb was also a member of the Sororities Alumni Chapter in Milwaukee and was very active. Barb was a music teacher in Cudahy for over 30 years. Barb loved reading mysteries and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. Barb is survived by her loving sister Ruth Marks, nephew Earl Marks and niece Ginny Burgess. Funeral Services for Barb will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's EV Lutheran Church (3515 E. Van Norman Ave. in Cudahy). Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Mark's EV Lutheran Church. Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home 6019 - 7th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143 262-654-2136 Online Memorial Book www.hansenlendmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
