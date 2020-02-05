Services
Barbara "Jeanne" Anderson

(Nee Arnstad) Of Waukesha went to be with her Lord on January 31, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of the late Melba and Henry Arnstad. Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Robert "Bob", children; Karen (Robert) Poser, and Michael (Cathy) Anderson. Proud grandmother to Matthew, Keli, Mark, Jennifer and Michelle, and great grandmother to Ethan, Christopher, Patience, Makailah, Wyatt, Stetson, Nova, and Arla. Further survived by her sister, Jo Anne (Henry) Remackel and sister-in-law Marie (Jerome) Halvorsen, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jeanne loved travel especially to the southwest. She and Bob would pack up their camper and explore the USA. Her other love was their cabin on Indian Lake in Upper Michigan where they had many adventures with their family and friends. She loved to read, fish and garden. Her artistic talents came through in all that she did. Still, her favorite thing was spending time with family and friends, who will dearly miss her.

A very special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care and the wonderful caretakers and staff at Avalon Square.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 8, 12:00 PM, with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army or Presbyterian Homes and Services would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2020
