Barbara Ann Adler (Nee Smith)July 7, 1939-August 31, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home and entered Eternal Life August 31, 2020. Age 81 years. Dearest "Love" of Raymond for 62 years. Loving Mom of Pamela (Dennis), Diane (Scott), Debra (Jim) and Kim (John). Proud Grandma of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Further survived by dear Sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ruth Smith and her brothers Donald and Kenneth. In lieu of flowers, donations to a Humane Society are appreciated.Private family visitation and Service will be held.