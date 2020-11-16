1/1
Barbara Ann (Betzolt) Beeler
Barbara Ann Beeler (nee Betzolt)

Barb was born into Eternal Life and was reunited with her mother Ruth on November 15, 2020 at age 82. Loving wife of Curt Beeler for 65 years. Devoted mother of Curtis (Wanda), Mark (Renee), Kim (Matt) Peterson, and fur baby Nuggets. Beloved grandmother of Chadwick (Michelle), Shandra (Dave), Nicole, Dave (Aleese), Chelsie (Sam), Peyton, and Kami. Cherished great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Bill (Pat) Betzolt. Aunt of Bill Jr. and Bob. Further survived by cousins and many friends.

Due to the current health situation, family will be having a private service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barb's name to the American Heart Association for early detection, Heart-Health Screenings.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
