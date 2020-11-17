Barbara Ann CeglaWaukesha - Cegla, Barbara Ann of Waukesha. Went into Jesus arms on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 age 87 years. Adored by her husband Wally of 53 years. Together they raised five children, Patty Kasun, Lynn (Jeffrey) Balke, Mary (Patrick) Smrz, Bobby Kasun, Kathy Jo (Peter) Knebel. Proud grandmother of Kyle (Karin), Ryan (Amber), Cassidy (Steven), Carly, Lydia (Adam), Jordan (Abbey) and Logan. Special Great Grandmother of: Ella, Macy, Charlotte, Samantha. Longtime friend of Shery, Sheryl, Sandy and Brigette. Preceded in death by lifelong friend Kathy Bartnik. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Barbara was passionate about her family, entertaining, Packer games, Slots, cooking, decorating and making her famous cheesecake. Private Family Gathering was held.Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home262-248-2320Serving the Family