Costello, Barbara Ann (Nee Pulkkila) Milwaukee, WI Age 76, past away peacefully, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born August 5, 1942. Barbara enjoyed life to the fullest; there was nothing she valued more than spending time with family. She was her happiest sitting at the dining room table visiting with family and friends. She was known to occasionally enjoy a beer, pound a table or bar to make a point. She loved to watch the Packers (especially Favre, Rodgers not so much). Retired from Allen Bradley and enjoyed time at her trailer in Wild Rose. Family is planning a celebration of her life at 3:00 PM on Saturday May 4, 2019 at THE LANDING, 4110 S. Lake Drive, Saint Francis. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Angeline Pulkkila, sisters Bonnie and Diane, brother Al (Rachelle). Survived by her daughter Denise Costello-Kazik (Robb), Dean Costello (Linda), Darin Costello (Wendy) and David Costello (Megan): Grandchildren Keith, Danielle, Dayna, Dylan and Davey: Step grandchildren Danielle, Alyssa and Kendra: Great grandchild Aubrey; Step great grandchildren Rylen, Annalia, Laraena, Mariana: Brothers Bruce Pulkkila (Connie), Don Pulkkila (Shirley): sisters Carleen Dahlman (Jeff), Sharon Adkins (Scott), Sandra Leal (Leo), Cathy Ramirez (Rob), Sue Rowan (Glenn). Cherished friends Chris Centeno, Betty Dawson, Fran and Pete Lorincz. Many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, her kids ask you to raise a glass and make a toast to the best mom ever.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019