Dauer, Barbara Ann (Nee Kaiser) Lost her courageous battle with kidney disease and found Eternal Peace March 19, 2019 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel. Dear mother of Michael (Kim), James (Shawn), Andrew, and fourth son Curt. Beloved sister of Mary Kaiser (Hal) and Jim Kaiser. Proud grandmother of Danielle, Joey, Andrew, and Emily. Affectionately remembered by additional family and friends. Funeral Mass Friday, March 22 at St. Pius X Church, 7500 W. Wright St., Wauwatosa. Visitation from 2 PM until the time of Mass. Private inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Zilber Hospice or the and prayers would be greatly appreciated. "You are deeply missed and we hope you continue to watch over us."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019