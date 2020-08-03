Barbara "Barb" Ann Davis



Barbara (Barb) Ann Davis (nee Mabie) of Kewaskum, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on June 20, 2020 at the age of 69.



Barb was born on May 18, 1951 to Thomas and Elaine (nee McDermid) Mabie. She was raised in Brookfield and was a valedictorian graduate of the Medical College of WI School of Nursing. Barb worked as a dedicated transplant nurse at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for many years. She was extremely intelligent and knowledgeable in her field, and her nursing colleagues frequently sought her expertise. She was an excellent teacher and well-respected by fellow nurses and doctors.



Barb loved animals; however, dogs were her passion. She loved being outdoors, especially when she was birdwatching.



Barb is survived by her children Tracy (Justin), Cheri, Katie (John); her grandchildren Kristin (Chad), Kaihla (Luke), Jeffory, Codey (Kristina), Zaiyaera, Xurianah; her great-grandchildren Lincoln and Jaxon; and her beloved dogs Timber, Sheba and Lambeau. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be missed by her family and friends and she will never be forgotten.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store