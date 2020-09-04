Barbara Ann DeAmicis
(Nee Krupp) Born to eternal life Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Age 78. Loving wife of 55 years to Dominic. Devoted mom to Christine (Steve), Mark (Trish) and Todd (Samantha). Loving grammy to Hannah, Luke, Austin, Ava, Mia and Isabella. Loving sister to Mary, Elizabeth, Jerome, Joseph and the late Daniel. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Rd; Thursday, September 10, 11AM-12:45PM. Funeral Service to follow at 1PM.