1/
Barbara Ann DeAmicis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann DeAmicis

(Nee Krupp) Born to eternal life Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Age 78. Loving wife of 55 years to Dominic. Devoted mom to Christine (Steve), Mark (Trish) and Todd (Samantha). Loving grammy to Hannah, Luke, Austin, Ava, Mia and Isabella. Loving sister to Mary, Elizabeth, Jerome, Joseph and the late Daniel. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Rd; Thursday, September 10, 11AM-12:45PM. Funeral Service to follow at 1PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved