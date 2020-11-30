1/
Barbara Ann Ganczak
Barbara Ann Ganczak

(nee Platz)

Welcomed into God's loving arms on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at age 75. Reunited with her parents, Edwin and Ruth Platz; grandsons, Joseph and Evan.

Loving mother of Dawn (Dean) Hagen, Renee Ganczak, Kimberly (Keith) Szatkiewicz and Wendy (Keith) Salmon. Cherished grandma of Samantha (Matt), Eric (Natasha), Stephany (Tim), Aaron (Daniel), Breanna (Cory), Sarah, Andrea (Aaron), Gage, Ethan (Aubrey), Halle and great-grandchildren, Willow, Addison, Owen and Arlo. Dear sister of Edwin (Jan) Platz, Dale (the late Jackie) Platz, Debra (Gene) Ninneman and Dianne (Ken) Skowronski.

Visitation Sunday, December 6 at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. NATIONAL AVE. NEW BERLIN FROM 5 TO 8 PM. Additional visitation on Monday, December 7 at RISEN SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH 9501 W. DREXEL AVE. FRANKLIN from 11 AM until time of Service at 12 Noon. Interment Oak Knoll Cemetery Mukwonago. Memorials to Second Hand Paws appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
