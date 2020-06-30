Barbara Ann GartsideGreenfield - (Nee Wisniewski). Passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at the age of 83. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.She is survived by her sons John (wife Melanie) and William (wife Antara), and three grandchildren (Devak, Annelle, and Rishik); as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.She is preceded in death by her loving husband William (married 60 years); her parents Stefania and Stanley; brothers Edward, Eugene, and Gerald; and sisters Florence Glowacki and Virginia Markowski of Milwaukee.Her epitaph is from Psalm 23:6 "I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever"; as well as in her own words "Goodnight, I love you, I'll see you in the morning".She enjoyed life. She loved her family, lived life to the fullest, and saw the world. She and her husband William travelled the world together from North America to South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.She was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Milwaukee, and the National School of Aeronautics in Kansas City.She retired after 30 years of service to the airline industry and had a second career as a travel agent. She also helped run the family tavern "Roger's Tap" in Milwaukee.She was a Den Mother for St. John the Evangelist Parish Cub Scouts and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Milwaukee.Her hobbies included gardening (especially roses), birdwatching, science fiction and horror movies, opera and classical music, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and travelling.She loved the time spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a regular at local museums and botanical gardens, and prayed the Rosary at church. Her sense of humor and devoted spirituality were legendary.Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Monday, July 6th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The Memorial Service at 12:30 PM will include Catholic funeral prayers. Interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery in Greenfield, Wisconsin.In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary at Holy Hill, or the National Shrine of Blessed Francis Seelos.