Barbara Ann Hartmann

Barbara Ann Hartmann

Milwaukee - Barb found eternal peace on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 64. Cherished sister of Daniel Hartmann (Linda), Alan Hartmann (Darcy), Lawrence R. Hartmann (Nancy), Timothy Hartmann (Dawn). Beloved daughter of the late Rosemarie Hartmann (nee Biskupski) and the late Ronald Leroy Hartmann. Beloved aunt to Julie Hartmann (Kevin), Lawrence M. Hartmann (Angie) and the late Chrystal Garcia (nee Hartmann). Beloved great-aunt to Elija, Josiah, Mireya, Maliki, Riley Rose, Jordan and Dante. Barbara was blessed to have so many wonderful friends within her job at Advocate Aurora. Her 5 year battle with cancer led her to find support and so many genuine friendships inside the medical world she followed throughout her battle with this disease.

Barbara loved her cats, Noble and Barney. They were her kids. Barbara was an avid reader. She could finish most paper back novels in one day. She had as many as 7 kindles loaded with 7 different books, along with a very large collection of paper back novels.

Memorial services are pending at this time.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
