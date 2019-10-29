Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Fish Creek, WI - (Née Bakic), age 76, passed away peacefully on October 27th after a long and courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Patrick Mitten. Beloved Mom to Michael (Cathi), Katie and David (Mary). Adoring Grandma to Kayla, Nyrie, William and Ann Marie. Doting Great Grandma to Emma Ann. Cherished Aunt to Cara, Sara, Jake and Rob. Admired Big Sister to Bob (Evie). Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10-12:45PM. Service at 1PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
