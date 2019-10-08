|
Barbara Ann Nenorth
Milwaukee - Age 78, Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Barbara lived her entire life in Milwaukee. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Josephine (nee Jaskowski) Nenorth. Aunts and uncles Blanche (Aloysius) Tomaszewski, Angeline (Joe) Nitkowski, George (Alice) Jaskowski, and Gilbert Jaskowski. Survived by cousins.
Barbara retired from Johnson Controls Inc, in 2006. Prior to that she was an employee at the downtown Gimbels store.
She loved volunteering and spent many years volunteering at St. Francis Hospital.
Special thanks to St. Francis Hospital, St. Francis Place, St Lukes RICU and VITAS Hospice for their care during Barbs struggle with Pulmonary Hypertension.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019