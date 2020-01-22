Services
Waukesha - Passed away Jan. 22, 2020 at age 82. She was born in West Bend on July 1, 1937 the daughter of Orville and Rose (nee Stuckey) Potter.Barbara was a member of Living Word Lutheran Church. Survived by her children, Linda (Terry) Schroeder, Vicki Provencher, Mark (Sally) Provencher and Dave Provencher, grandchildren, Shawn (Phan) Sanford, Scott (Johanna) Sanford, Michael Sanford, Jessica (fiancée Joe Freeman) Provencher, Jacob Schroeder, Jared (Renee) Schroeder and Rachel (Josh) Marx, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by her husband Oliver, brother Floyd Potter and sister Joan Wolf. Visitation Sun., January 26th from 1 PM until the 4 PM funeral service at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison Street, Waukesha, WI 53188. Private burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Living Word Lutheran Church Building Fund.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
