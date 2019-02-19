|
Schulte, Barbara Ann (Nee Jahnke) Barbara was called to Heaven on February 14, 2019. Loving Wife of 66 years to James Schulte. Loving Mother of Thomas (Debbie), Victoria, Gary (Diane), Ken (Toby) and David (Bonnie). Survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Sister of Norma Seebantz and Arthur Jahnke, sister in law of Loraine Kofler, Lois Holzem, Bob (Betty) Schulte and Helen Bates. Barbara fought long and hard and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of Barbara's life will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:30PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, in the Great Memorial Building, 13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin with interment following. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until the time of service at 12:30PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019