Barbara Ann Smith
Barbara Ann Smith

Milwaukee - Passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at age 65. Loving mother of Philip Itzenhuiser, Gwen (Steven) Bulinski, and Eric (Heather) Itzenhhuiser. Grandmother of 2 grandchildren. Dear sister of Camille Stefanski, Diane Reeve, and David (Barb) Smith. Also loved by other family members and friends.

Inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave. New Berlin, on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1PM. Please meet inside the cemetery gate at 12:45PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
