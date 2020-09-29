Barbara Ann Smith
Milwaukee - Passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at age 65. Loving mother of Philip Itzenhuiser, Gwen (Steven) Bulinski, and Eric (Heather) Itzenhhuiser. Grandmother of 2 grandchildren. Dear sister of Camille Stefanski, Diane Reeve, and David (Barb) Smith. Also loved by other family members and friends.
Inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave. New Berlin, on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1PM. Please meet inside the cemetery gate at 12:45PM.