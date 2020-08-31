1/
Barbara Ann Tokarczyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Tokarczyk

Greenfield - Age 75. At peace August 30, 2020. Loving sister of David (Pat) Daniels and Robert (Connie Clark) Daniels. Dear aunt of Cortney (Terry) Delaney, Kimberly Daniels, and Joseph (Sheila) Daniels. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday September 3rd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 12pm to 2 pm, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners at 2:30 PM. Private Burial.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved