Barbara Ann Tokarczyk
Greenfield - Age 75. At peace August 30, 2020. Loving sister of David (Pat) Daniels and Robert (Connie Clark) Daniels. Dear aunt of Cortney (Terry) Delaney, Kimberly Daniels, and Joseph (Sheila) Daniels. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday September 3rd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 12pm to 2 pm, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners at 2:30 PM. Private Burial.