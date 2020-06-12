Barbara Ann Watts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Watts

New Berlin - Barbara Ann Watts was called home June 6th, 2020 at the age of 90. Daughter of Larry and Mildred Donbeck. Survived by her beloved husband of 66 yrs., James Watts Jr. and loving mother of Greg Watts, Cathy Knapp (Watts) and Jeff Watts. Proud grandmother to 10 talented and loving grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial service for immediate family will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, June 27th at 12:30pm. Friends and family may join us online to view the ceremony live on the Wisconsin Memorial Park face book page. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

http://fundraising.stjude.org/goto/barbarawatts




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved