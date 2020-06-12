Barbara Ann Watts
New Berlin - Barbara Ann Watts was called home June 6th, 2020 at the age of 90. Daughter of Larry and Mildred Donbeck. Survived by her beloved husband of 66 yrs., James Watts Jr. and loving mother of Greg Watts, Cathy Knapp (Watts) and Jeff Watts. Proud grandmother to 10 talented and loving grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial service for immediate family will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, June 27th at 12:30pm. Friends and family may join us online to view the ceremony live on the Wisconsin Memorial Park face book page. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
http://fundraising.stjude.org/goto/barbarawatts
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.