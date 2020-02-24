Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Witt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Witt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Witt Notice
Barbara Ann Witt

(nee Kannenberg) Passed away peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020. Beloved mother of Earl (Stacy) Carawan, Michael Carawan, Marla Hoffman and Sean Witt. Grandmother of Dennis Jr., Mark, Amy, Tracey, Ryan, Matthew, Rebecca and Jacob. Great-grandmother of Abigail, Roy, Jayden, Matthew, James, Alicia, Jordan, Tati'yana, Vayda and Armani. Mother-in-law to Mary Carawan. Preceded in death by her husband David Witt, her son Dennis Carawan, her daughter Jessica Makowiak and her grandson Brandon Goode. She will be missed by other relatives and friends. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.

Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Wednesday March 4th, 4:00 - 7:00 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline