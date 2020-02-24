|
|
Barbara Ann Witt
(nee Kannenberg) Passed away peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020. Beloved mother of Earl (Stacy) Carawan, Michael Carawan, Marla Hoffman and Sean Witt. Grandmother of Dennis Jr., Mark, Amy, Tracey, Ryan, Matthew, Rebecca and Jacob. Great-grandmother of Abigail, Roy, Jayden, Matthew, James, Alicia, Jordan, Tati'yana, Vayda and Armani. Mother-in-law to Mary Carawan. Preceded in death by her husband David Witt, her son Dennis Carawan, her daughter Jessica Makowiak and her grandson Brandon Goode. She will be missed by other relatives and friends. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Wednesday March 4th, 4:00 - 7:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020