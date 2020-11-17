Barbara Anne MorinSouth Milwaukee - 1947 - 2020Barbara Anne Morin passed away on November 11, 2020, with her daughter by her side, after a difficult and courageous battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. She was 73. Barb was a devoted mother, wife, friend, and natural caregiver who was always willing to lend a helping hand. As those who knew her well know, she also had a feisty personality, strong will, quick wit, and a sharp sense of humor. Barb was born and raised in Wisconsin and earned degrees in Nutrition and Public Health from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Tulane University. She worked primarily in those fields through-out her life, but her adventurous spirit also led her to the Peace Corps, where she taught Chemistry at a boys school in Uganda for three years.Barb was an animal lover and life-long pet owner, most recently to her beloved Corgis, Belle and Alf. She was also a talented and creative cook, master gardener, photographer, avid reader, and Jazz lover. She was most at peace when she could be in nature, especially any place with water. She and her late husband, Chuck, lived in several states during their 30 years together, but their favorite place to be was at the bay house on Mobile Bay in Alabama.In addition to her daughter, Rebekah Morin, and son-in-law Duane Rice, Barb is survived by her brother and sister-in-law John and Cathy Ney and family, Ann and Tom Woodward and family, Hank and Mary Jane Cobb and family, first husband, Jim Morin, and many cherished friends. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harding, parents John and Virginia Ney, and pets, Alf, Belle, Minnie, and Alex.As anyone who has survived the Alzheimer's journey knows, it takes a village, and we could not have supported Barbara without the love and help of her dear friends, family, and the staff of Francis House and St. Croix Hospice.Instead of a service or memorial, we encourage you to raise a toast to Barb, do something that brings her to mind, and to paraphrase Warren Zevon, keep her in your heart for a while.