Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Barbara B. Jackamonis


1940 - 2019
Barbara B. Jackamonis Notice
Barbara B. Jackamonis

Menomonee Falls - (nee Bastenbeck) Found peace on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 79. Barbara was born in New York City in 1940, the first child of the late Lester and Maria (nee Stegal). She graduated from Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon, CT in 1957. She received her degree in School Psychology from Northeastern University in Boston, MA in 1962, and went on to receive her Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. She spent the last several years of her career as a school psychologist for MPS before retiring in 2002.

After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering with St. Vincent De Paul Society and was a very active member and volunteer at her church, St. James Catholic Parish in Menomonee Falls.

Barbara was the loving wife of the late Edward. Mother of April (Benjamin) Van Buren and Jason (Brittany) Jackamonis. Loving grandma to Jack, Elle, Luke and Brody. Dear sister of Rose (Bill) Mclaughlin, Leslie Smith, Billy (Connie) Bastenbeck and sister-in-law of Barbara Bastenbeck. Preceded in death by her brother Eddie and parents. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24 from 2 PM until time of Funeral Service at 4 PM at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls. Private burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name to St. Vincent De Paul Society are greatly appreciated. The family would like to extend their thanks to the Cancer Center at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls for their guidance and support.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
