Benton, Barbara (Nee Kent) Passed peacefully at her home on February 23, 2019 at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence M. Loving mother of Steven (Sara) and David Benton. Proud grandma of April (Peter) Stathas, Hannah (Robert) Muehlbauer, Paige and Hazel Benton, great grandma of Eleanor Barbara Muehlbauer. She is also missed by her beloved dog Cammie. Thank you to the nurses, doctors, and staff at Courage Clinic of Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Home Hospice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers please consider donating time or money to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
