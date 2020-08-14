1/1
Barbara Beverly "Bev" Koenen
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Beverly "Bev" Koenen

Milwaukee - (nee Becker) Heaven is welcoming its newest resident. Barbara Beverly Koenen entered the fullness of Eternal Life on August 12, 2020, at the age of 94. Born on October 17, 1925 to the late Paul M. and Florence (nee Roache) Becker. Loyal wife of 42 years to her late husband, attorney Eugene John Koenen. Loving mother of Barbara (Tim Samuelson), Charlie, and Robert (Elizabeth) Koenen. Proud grandmother of Samantha, Maxwell and Daniel Koenen. Further survived by brother and sister-in-law Herb and Gladys Koenen, cousin Gloria Ellen Berth, and the many loving relatives and friends she touched with her warmth and wit along her life's journey.

Bev graduated from St. Robert Catholic School and Shorewood High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Speech from Marquette University in 1948. She went on to pioneering jobs in the 1950s workplace, starring in a local television program and working in advertising and editorial for companies that included Marshall Field's, American Appraisal, and Brass Light Gallery.

Bev was an active member of St. Robert's parish for her entire life. As a first grader in 1933, when the church was being built, she accidentally broke several bricks while climbing in the construction yard and was asked to replace them. They are there to this day. She raised her family in the Church and for many decades she proclaimed the readings at Mass and served as a lay minister. She volunteered as speech coach at St. Robert's School; she was renowned as the "Voice of St. Robert's Fair"; and she even won a commemorative 9/11 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at a church raffle. Bev was a lot of fun -- an avid golfer, voracious mystery reader and wicked crossword puzzler who was always up for a game of Scrabble. She enjoyed her golden years in the Milwaukee Catholic Home, where she leaves behind a wonderful legacy of kindness, candor, wit and laughter that is treasured by many friends.

Visitation will take place on Friday, August 28, from 4:00 to 7:00PM, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive in Shorewood, WI 53211. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 12 NOON at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4019 N. Farwell Ave. Shorewood, WI 53211. Private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bev's honor may be made to: St. Robert's Catholic Church or to the Milwaukee Catholic Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Robert Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss, my prayers to the family.
David Banaszynski
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved