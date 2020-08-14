Barbara Beverly "Bev" KoenenMilwaukee - (nee Becker) Heaven is welcoming its newest resident. Barbara Beverly Koenen entered the fullness of Eternal Life on August 12, 2020, at the age of 94. Born on October 17, 1925 to the late Paul M. and Florence (nee Roache) Becker. Loyal wife of 42 years to her late husband, attorney Eugene John Koenen. Loving mother of Barbara (Tim Samuelson), Charlie, and Robert (Elizabeth) Koenen. Proud grandmother of Samantha, Maxwell and Daniel Koenen. Further survived by brother and sister-in-law Herb and Gladys Koenen, cousin Gloria Ellen Berth, and the many loving relatives and friends she touched with her warmth and wit along her life's journey.Bev graduated from St. Robert Catholic School and Shorewood High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Speech from Marquette University in 1948. She went on to pioneering jobs in the 1950s workplace, starring in a local television program and working in advertising and editorial for companies that included Marshall Field's, American Appraisal, and Brass Light Gallery.Bev was an active member of St. Robert's parish for her entire life. As a first grader in 1933, when the church was being built, she accidentally broke several bricks while climbing in the construction yard and was asked to replace them. They are there to this day. She raised her family in the Church and for many decades she proclaimed the readings at Mass and served as a lay minister. She volunteered as speech coach at St. Robert's School; she was renowned as the "Voice of St. Robert's Fair"; and she even won a commemorative 9/11 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at a church raffle. Bev was a lot of fun -- an avid golfer, voracious mystery reader and wicked crossword puzzler who was always up for a game of Scrabble. She enjoyed her golden years in the Milwaukee Catholic Home, where she leaves behind a wonderful legacy of kindness, candor, wit and laughter that is treasured by many friends.Visitation will take place on Friday, August 28, from 4:00 to 7:00PM, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive in Shorewood, WI 53211. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 12 NOON at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4019 N. Farwell Ave. Shorewood, WI 53211. Private burial to follow.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bev's honor may be made to: St. Robert's Catholic Church or to the Milwaukee Catholic Home.