Barbara Borges
Barbara Borges

Milwaukee - (nee Wilke) Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late William Borges for 62 years. Loving mom of William Ross Borges Jr., Debbie (David) Tice, Leonard Borges, Susan (Steve) Johnson, Nancy Borges, Anthony Borges, Margaret Borges, and the late Jill (DJ Price) Borges. Cherished grandma of Matthew, Michael, Pastor Chris, Jeff, Nancy, Zachary, David, Margaret, Louis, Darren, Donovan, Danielle, Dominique and Desiree. Sister of James Wilke and the late Claire Cucanoto. Preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Gerry Wilke.

The family will host a celebration of Barbara's life at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
