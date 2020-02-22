Resources
November 4, 1954 - February 20, 2020

Barbara Casey passed away peacefully, surrounded by her siblings Margaret Casey, Michael Casey (Mary Meegan), Patricia Casey Doherty, Mary Casey, and Jean Casey. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Eileen (Thomas) and great-nephew Henry Casey Alexander and Katrin Herden; Tim, Jack, and Tommy Casey; Dan, Bryan (Allison), and Maureen Doherty; Bridget and Coyne Callaghan; Ian and Emmy Harding; and preceded in death by her father John M. Casey and mother Barbara Casey Schmit.

Cherished by her family and much loved by all who knew her, Barb worked within Milwaukee's real estate development community for Grunau Project Development for the majority of her career. She served as administrative assistant to the Milwaukee RiverWalk District, and took great pride in organizing numerous events, including the Milwaukee River Challenge. Her artistic flair was displayed in countless fundraising events, as well as in the staging of homes through her association with Coldwell Banker. Barb was a born caregiver, who went the extra mile and beyond for those she loved. She was known for her fierce loyalty and dedication to family, friends, and colleagues and for her endearing sense of humor and fun, which brought warmth, joy, and laughter to so many.

The family wishes to thank Aurora Medical Center Grafton ICU for the extraordinary professionalism and compassion provided by Dr. Amer Tfaili, Jon Krueger, Kaytlin, Emily, Lori, and Chaplain Sam, and special thanks to Barb's neighbor Katie Sanicola.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Barb's life at the Funeral Home on Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 starting at 4:00 PM, followed by a Sharing of Memories at 6:00 PM.

If desired, memorials may be dedicated to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes

Suminski / Weiss

1901 N. Farwell Avenue

414-276-5122

SuminskiFuneralHome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
