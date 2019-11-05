|
Barbara "Bee" Curley
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on October 30, 2019 at St. John's on the Lake, where she enjoyed the final chapter of her life with her dear husband Tom, who survives her. Also survived by daughter Anne, son Brad (Tracy), granddaughters Elizabeth Zagar and Claire (Tony) Aljinovic, great-grandson Michael Aljinovic, sisters Dorothy (Alan) Fredian and Jane (John) Kennedy, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Cyrene and Joseph Perry and brothers Joe and Richard Perry.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Bee's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 - Bee's and Tom's 69th wedding anniversary - in The Chapel of St. John the Evangelist at St. John's on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. There will be a time to visit with the family following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a gift to the would be appreciated.
A Life Well Lived
Bee was born on April 22, 1927 in Oak Park, Illinois to Joseph and Cyrene Perry. The third of five siblings, she and her two older brothers and two younger sisters grew up in River Forest, IL, where she attended Rosary College (now Dominican University). She married Tom, a friend of her brothers, in 1950. Daughter Anne and son Brad arrived a few years later. Perhaps best known for her love of the French language, Bee was a leader in establishing adult exchange programs to promote peace by fostering friendships that spanned national boundaries. As the first president of the Foundation for International Cooperation in the 1960s, she organized a series of home-stay exchanges that sparked friendships among hundreds of U.S. citizens and their counterparts in Europe and South America. Later, she went on to organize alumni trips for Rosary with the theme song, "Let There Be Peace On Earth."
After many years in the Chicago area, in the 1970s Bee and Tom moved to Glen Rock, NJ. Later, they relocated to the Jupiter, Florida area, where they spent much of their retirement. Continuing her active lifestyle, Bee took up painting, for which she had a real talent. In 2008, she and Tom moved to Saint John's on the Lake, a senior community in Milwaukee, where Bee established the French Club and took great advantage of the community's rich cultural and educational offerings. Bee was a natural enthusiast and an encourager of others to say yes when opportunity knocked. She served as a wonderful example of a life well lived and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019