Draws, Barbara E. (Nee Kujawa) Our beloved Mother, Barbara Draws, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. She was the beautiful bride of the late Thomas Howard Draws for 57 years. She was born to the late Casimir and Matylda Kujawa. She was the loving mother to Cameron Draws, Todd (Deneen) Draws, Kevin (Judy) Draws and Colleen (Chad) Joranlien. She was an amazing Grandma to Logan, Austin, Jordan, Spencer, Samantha, Morgan and Mackenzie. Barbara attended Pulaski High School in Milwaukee and that is where she met her true love, Tom. She then went on to obtain a teaching degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and spent many wonderful years in the teaching profession. Barbara and Tom got married in 1962 and had a family. Family and friends were Barbara's passion and delight. She loved spending time with her Grandkids and her friends. Upon her and Tom's early retirement from education, they became snowbirds. They spent many wonderful year's traveling back and forth between their homes in Florida and Wisconsin meeting new people and making lifelong memories. Throughout her life, Barbara was passionate about organizing events that ranged from small groups of friends to hundreds of people that lived in her community. She was always ready to jump in and lend a hand to make any event better. Opening her home to visiting and vacationing guests was commonplace, and she was quick to whip up whatever the occasion called for. Barb was never one to miss the chance to tell a story, laugh at a good joke or be part of the joke itself. Her smile lit up a room and her energy to never stop doing things was contagious. Those that were close to her knew that her spirit was alive even in her years of failing health. As a Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend she will be missed greatly. Knowing she is once again with her beloved Tom and having a 'shorty' makes those left behind cherish the moments they had with her and know that her spirit lives on. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, GREENFIELD, WI. on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of services at 12 noon. Private Interment.



