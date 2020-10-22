1/1
Barbara E. Graves
Barbara E. Graves

Tomahawk - Barbara E. Graves, age 92, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Riverview Health Services. Barb was born in Milwaukee, WI, on October 20, 1928, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Becker) House. She was married to Richard Graves on January 29, 1947; he passed away in 2003.

Barb grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Messmer High School. After high school, she was married and started a family. Barb worked as a waitress for many years, finishing her long career at the North Hills Country Club in Menomonee Falls. Besides her unending love for her family, she enjoyed shopping and was a talented cook. Barb's most cherished achievement was being a loving mother and grandmother. Family was her number one priority and her favorite place to be was with them.

Survivors include her son, Richard (Lynda) Graves, of Slinger, WI;

4 daughters, Shawn (Dave) Zblewski, of Waupaca, WI, Karen (John) Gruling, of Richfield, WI, Debra (David) Mayer, of Tomahawk, and Barbara Lisa Graves, of Slinger;

1 sister, Mary (Jim) Fait, of Florida.

Barb is further survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth; her husband, Richard; 4 brothers, Kenneth, Richard, Ted, and Jim House; and her sister, Thelca Van Dale.

Private family services will be held for Barbara Graves. Burial will take place at the Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Barb's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory
1400 N. 4th St.
Tomahawk, WI 54487
(715) 224-3182
