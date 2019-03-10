|
Teska, Barbara Ellen Passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age of 65. Barb is survived by her brother Edward Teska Jr., her sister Kathy Birkholz, nieces Cindy Birkholz and Carrie (Stephen) Long, nephew Richard (Heather) Birkholz, great nephews Corey Beck, Matthew Birkholz and great niece Cassie Beck. She is also lovingly survived by her Wisconsin family; her guardian Christina Jankowski and husband Mike Jankowski along with their children Alyssa and Matthew. Special thanks to CCLS, Bryant Homes, MCFI Southeast Campus and Family Care case managers Carri and Shannon for their compassion care of Barbara. Memorial Gathering of Remembrance on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL - Greenfield from 4pm until 6pm. No formal services, just stories about Barb.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019