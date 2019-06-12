Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Barbara F. Simmons Notice
Simmons, Barbara F. (Nee Hughes) Passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on June 10th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, John J. Simmons. Loving mother of Cindy Simmons. Cherished sister of Donna Burkard (Dick), nephews Tim (Susan) and Jeff Burkard, sister-in-law Terry Stanton, niece Kim Stanton, and nephew Greg (Lynn) Stanton. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Tues. June 18th from 2-4 pm. Service at 4 pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
jsonline