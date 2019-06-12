|
Simmons, Barbara F. (Nee Hughes) Passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on June 10th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, John J. Simmons. Loving mother of Cindy Simmons. Cherished sister of Donna Burkard (Dick), nephews Tim (Susan) and Jeff Burkard, sister-in-law Terry Stanton, niece Kim Stanton, and nephew Greg (Lynn) Stanton. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Tues. June 18th from 2-4 pm. Service at 4 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019