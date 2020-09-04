1/1
Barbara Faye Best
1946 - 2020
Fort Myers, FL - Barbara Faye Best, 73, of Fort Myers, FL passed away suddenly on July 3, 2020. Born August 16, 1946 in Milwaukee, WI to Milton W. and Josephine (Dubcek) Best, she was born and raised in West Allis, WI and lived in the greater Milwaukee area until she retired to Ft. Myers, FL. She graduated from West Allis Central High School in 1964 and attended UW-Stevens Point, and MATC. She spent many years of her career working in freight for Yellow Trucking, and belonged to Local 200 Teamsters Union. Barbara loved her part time work in real estate, becoming a broker with Head and Seaman of Milwaukee. She was first runner up in the Miss Tall Milwaukee pageant of 1968. In her retirement years she enjoyed selling real estate in Florida, spending time with family and friends, and playing bingo. She will be remembered as a very special loving lady. Barbara is survived by her brother James A. (Ginger) Best, of Johnson Creek, WI, and nephews James Clay Best, Oshkosh, WI, Dr. Aaron (Becky) Best of Austin, TX, and Peter (Holly) Best, Mt. Horeb, WI, great-nephews Nathaniel, Matthew, and Caius Best of Austin, TX; and Noah and Oliver Best of Mt. Horeb, WI; and great-nieces Megan and Lauren Best, Oshkosh, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents. Due to the Covid-19, two celebrations of Barb's life will be held at a later date, one in Ft Myers, FL and one in the Milwaukee area. Fort Myers Memorial Gardens is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Girl Scouts of America or the charity of one's choice.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
