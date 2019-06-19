Services
Barbara Ferguson Notice
Ferguson, Barbara (Nee Stevens) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, June 16, 2019, age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Dear mother of Keith (Marlene), Doug (Marcia) and Linda (Al Kitzke) Ferguson. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great, great grandchild, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Funeral Home 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Barbara was an Avon salesperson for over 32 years.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
