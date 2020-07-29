Barbara Fisher Sheyer



Barbara "Bunny" Fisher Sheyer, 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Born in Milwaukee, she grew up in Shorewood and Whitefish Bay and graduated from Downer Seminary in 1953 and went on to University of Michigan. She married her college sweetheart, Stanford Sheyer, on a hot August Day at the Brynwood Country Club.



Bunny was known for keeping in touch with people over the years and miles, which is why she had so many lifelong friends, dating back to her days at Atwater Elementary School. She was known for the beautiful letters and thank you notes she wrote and the special needlepoint gifts she lovingly made for her friends and family. Throughout her life, Bunny always found time to give back to her community as a PTA president, board member of the National Council for Jewish Women and most recently as a volunteer tutor at the Silver Spring School Head Start program. "Miss Bunny" was loved by the students and known for the nicknames and stickers she bestowed on them. Her lifelong love of books helped to inspire the students to learn to read.



Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia Livingston Fisher and Irving Fisher, and is survived by her husband, Stanford, and their children Susan (Steve) Umland and Amy Sheyer, as well as her grandsons, Michael (Ashley), Dan and Matthew Umland and her brother, Michael Fisher.



Her family thanks the staff at Columbia St. Mary's-Ozaukee and the wonderful nurses at Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice for her transition care.



Should you want to make a donation in her memory, the family asks that you donate to the Whitefish Bay Library Foundation.



Per her wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, the family asks that you "Be like Bunny" and spend that time writing letters to friends or volunteer in your community.









